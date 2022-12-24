I’ve not known peace since I married my wife 17 yrs ago —Husband

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has confirmed the dissolution of a 17-year-old marriage between a man, Ismail Agbonika and his wife, Amina Ismail over lack of peace.

According to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu, dissolved their marriage according to Islamic Law, following Ismail’s prayer for confirmation of divorce on grounds of lack of peace.

Delivering judgment, Adamu held that legally, the power of divorce lies in the hands of the man, adding that the petitioner stated that he pronounced divorce to the respondent on September 29.

He, however, ordered the respondent to observe Iddah, which is an…