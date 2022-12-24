Lagos Cycling community holds farewell ride for Olaolu Mudashiru, calls for justice

A group of cycling community in Lagos has called for justice in ensuring that the killer of Olaolu Mudashiru (popularly known as Dr Bob), co-founder of Vetiva Capital Management is brought to book.

The group of cyclists which comprise Pitstop Lagos, Cycologist and Cyclotron, in the early hours of Saturday rode in unity across the Victoria Island part of Lagos to Gerrard road, Ikoyi, where the late Dr Bob was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver on 11th December.

Speaking on behalf of the cycling community, the organiser of the farewell ride and the founder of Pitstop Lagos, Aminadab Allen Adegboro, identified the farewell ride as an avenue to honour the deceased and to also create…