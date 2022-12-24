Let’s show we’re ready to consolidate democracy ― Buhari

With the 2022 Christmas coinciding with political campaign for next year’s elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to use the period to show to the rest of the world that the country is ready to consolidate on its democratic credentials.

This is contained in his message to mark the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ, which was personally signed by him and released on Saturday.

He advised that citizens should allow the peace and joy that pervade this period to dovetail into the election season, noting that those who sought to disrupt the peace of the country have failed.

The President stated: “This joyous season has coincided with the period of campaigns…