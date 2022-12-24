Medical doctors, nurses, midwives warned against female genital mutilation

Medical practitioners in Nigeria have been warned against the illegal practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) said the deadly act has become illegal for medical doctors, nurses and midwives in the country, warning that anyone who compromises the ethical standard would face wrath of the law.

This was made known during advocacy visits by the Global Youth Consortium (GYC) against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), a movement that drives advocacy in various parts of Nigeria and globally to end FGM by 2030.

A team, led by Nigeria Country Representative, Mr Augustine Onwe and the…