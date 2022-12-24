My husband moved in with a woman I called ‘aunty’, but she later threw him out —Wife

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has adjourned till January 9 2023, a divorce suit brought before it by a man, Ismail Adegoke against his wife, Tawakalitu Adegoke on the grounds of rudeness and constant fight, adding that she was also in the habit of coming home late.

Ismail stated that he has had enough of his wife’s atrocities and therefore prayed the court to dissolve their union and grant him custody of their children.

The plaintiff further pleaded with the court to restrain the defendant from coming to his place of abode or work place to harass, threaten or fight him.

Tawakalitu pleaded not liable to the charges brought against her but entreated the court…