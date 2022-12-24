N89trn stamp duty recovery palaver misleading, not about us, says CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has clarified that it has nothing to do with the lingering controversy over the alleged missing N89 trillion Stamp duty recovery.

Osita Nwanisobi, Director of Corporate Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria

made the clarification on in Abuja while reacting to insinuations by a member of the House of Representatives, Muhammed Kazaure.

The Honourable member had featured as a guest on Brekete Family Radio Programme 101.1FM, Abuja to discuss the activities of the Committee constituted by the President to work towards the recovery of the purported missing money.

Kazaure had raised the alarm over the proceeds of stamp duty collection, which he…