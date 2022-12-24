NAICOM increases third-party vehicle insurance fees by 200%

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has increased the third party insurance cover fee for motorists from the initial amount of N5,000 to N15,000, effective from January 2023.

The new directive was contained in a circular signed by L. M Akah, director of policy and regulation, NAICOM, on behalf of the body insurance commissioner.

The statement reads, “Pursuant to the exercise of its function of approving rates of insurance premium under section 7 of NAICOM act 1997 and other extant laws, the commission, hereby, issued this circular on the new premium motor insurance rates effective from 1st January 2023.”

According to the commission, comprehensive motor insurance…