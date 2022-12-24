NOA tasks Nigerians on love, unity, brotherliness

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari has urged Nigerians to spend the season praying for renewed love, unity and brotherhood among citizens.

Abari, in a Christmas felicitation to Nigerians, said the coincidence of the Christmas season with the electioneering season in Nigeria necessitated the call.

He said Nigeria has come a long way in its journey of nationhood and must not allow political wrangling to bring discord or threaten the bond of unity it has enjoyed, adding that Christmas provides a great opportunity to relate and celebrate together across political divides.

The DG…