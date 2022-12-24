Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran: Two decades of purposeful reign

Onpetu of Ijeru occupies one of the oldest thrones in Yoruba land. The throne has its source like major Yoruba monarchs at IleIfe. Before exiting IleIfe he had ruled over Ido. After leaving, one of his brothers occupied the throne as Onpetu or Olojudo. Many Idos in Yoruba land have their roots at Ido and affliated with Onpetu. A very significant role of Onpetu in IleIfe aside being one of the heads of autonomous communities in IleIfe was that he is the custodian of ‘Ade Are’. ‘Ade Are’ is worn by Ooni once in a year and that crown is owned by Onpetu but offers Ooni its use on this vital festival of owner venerating Olodumare as the Creator of the universe and all therein

