Yuletide: Police ban sales, use of Fireworks, knockouts, fire-crackers in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has banned the sales and use of all kinds of Fireworks, Fire-crackers, and Knockouts in the FCT.

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, revealed this in a Saturday statement.

The new-Commissioner of Police of the FCT, Sadiq Idris, said the order is part of a proactive move by the Police to sustain the relative peace in the FCT, and adequately contain crimes and criminality, particularly ones peculiar to the end of the year and the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The CP also deployed both covert and overt security apparatus to ensure residents of the FCT enjoy the Yuletide season in a relatively calm environment.

He…