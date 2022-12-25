Christmas family photo: ‘Learn Islam from Mo Salah,’ reactions as Liverpool star shuts down social media again

Social media users have continued to react differently to a Christmas-themed post by Liverpool and

Egypt Forward, Muhamed Salah.

In commemoration of Christmas day, Salah in his usual manner took to his verified Twitter account to post a Christmas-themed family pictures that featured a Christmas tree.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “#MerryChristmas.”

The post has generated mixed reactions online. While some internet users shower praises on him for celebrating with Christians all over the world despite being a Muslim from an Arab country, others berated the two times African footballer of the year for the act.