



Tribune Online

Governors have undermined LGs, now appoint ‘area boys’ to hold forth as administrators —Adeniran

Elder statesman and scholar with diverse experience in public service, international relations, Professor Tunde Adeniran, was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany between 2004 and 2007 and later appointed Minister of Education. He speaks with DARE ADEKANMBI on the presidential race, campaign, blame game between the Federal Government and state government over local government funds, among others. […]

Governors have undermined LGs, now appoint ‘area boys’ to hold forth as administrators —Adeniran

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune