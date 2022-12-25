How Buhari stopped me from asking EFCC to investigate false allegations against me – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed President Muhammadu Buhari stopped him from investigating false allegations against him.

Osinbajo said he wanted to request the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate fraud allegations against him.

The house of representatives in 2018 indicted the governing board of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the board, which is chaired by Osinbajo, of illegally approving a N5.8 billion north-east intervention fund.

Also in 2020, the vice president was alleged to have collected N4 billion from Ibrahim Magu, former acting chairman of the EFCC.

Speaking on Friday at a private dinner to celebrate Buhari’s…