I had no shoes for 18 years, says Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye has revealed how he had no shoes for the first 18 years of his life before God transformed him.

Adeboye, who spoke during a sermon aired on his Facebook page monitored by Tribune Online, said his parent was so poor to the extent that the day his father bought an umbrella, they were all rejoicing.

“Some of you who know a little bit about my background, you know when they talk about people coming from a rocky background, that means from a background of hardship.

“My own rocky background was a rock among the rocks. My father was so poor, (that) poor people called him poor. The elders have a saying…