I’ll retire to my house in Daura, far from Politics after May 29 — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, said he has only one assignment after leaving office and that’s to return to his country home in Daura.

Buhari further said that he will retire to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State to rest and be far away as much as possible to avoid problems when he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

The President said he has not built another house in Daura, his hometown in Katsina State.

According to him, “I haven’t built an extra house in Daura. Those who know me know that I have one…