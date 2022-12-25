My opponents seeking coalition, but my coalition is with people of Oyo State —Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, is 55 years old today. Speaking with Tribune’s Board of Editors, he retells the story of how God has guided his every step, right from birth to adulthood, while also reiterating that the core basis of his mandate is to transform Oyo into a prosperous state inhabited by economically buoyant people. According to him, while his opponents are seeking a coalition to unseat him, he has already secured a coalition with the people of Oyo State.

Congratulations on your 55th birthday. If you look back at all the targets you set for yourself in life, did you at any point set a target to be governor or occupy any public office?

No. While growing up, I…