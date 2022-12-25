‘Olola Aginju’ hits cinemas December 30

As movie fans continue to anticipate Abiodun Adebanjo’s latest epic flick, ‘Olola Aginju’, the producer, on Friday, disclosed that the movie will be released to cinemas on December 30.

Speaking with R about his new work, Adebanjo said he chose December 30 as release date of the movie in order to give his numerous fans something special as they step into the new year, adding that the story is a fusion of fiction and legend centred around the life of a fictional female monarch Adewumi- whose quest for power is motivated by predestination.

Directed by Tunde Olaoye, ‘Olola Aginju’ parades top screen stars, such as Bukunmi Oluwashina; Ibrahim Chatta, Taiwo Hassan; Ayo Olaiya;…