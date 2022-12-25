Peter Obi celebrates Christmas in Benue IDP camp, donates N3 million

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi, on Sunday celebrated Christmas with inmates of Abegena Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in Makurdi, Benue state.

The presidential candidate donated N3 million for the upkeep of the displaced persons in the IDP.

Obi while speaking with the displaced people urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to make the displaced persons’ ancestral homes conducive for resettlement adding that Nigerians have no business staying in IDPs camps.

Expressing himself, Obi said as long as they remain in the IDP, Nigeria is not doing well for the displaced people.

He said “I decided that today I will be in Kogi and Benue…