Tension over delay in Ekiti Tribunal judgment

With just three days to it’s 180-days shelf life, there are concerns that the Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal may not conclude its assignment within the time allotted by the constitution.

Mr. Segun Oni, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the June 18, 2022 election, is challenging the electoral victory of incumbent governor, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, from Benue Judicial Division, adjourned indefinitely for judgement on November 5, 2022, after parties in the matter had adopted their written addresses.

Other members of the Tribunal include: Justices Z.I

Zadawa from Bauchi Judicial Division and J.A Atsen…