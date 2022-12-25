Why we took sole ownership of LAUTECH — Seyi Makinde

LThe Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde, has disclosed that the motive behind the total ownership takeover of Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH), by the Oyo State government was because the joint ownership system with the Osun State government was not yielding positive results.

Seyi Makinde who is celebrating his 55th birthday today stated this while speaking exclusively with the Nigerian Tribune’s Board of Editors on the achievements of his administration in the educational sector.

It will be recalled that the National Universities Commission (NUC), had, in November, 2020 gave full ownership of LAUTECH to Oyo State Government under Governor Oluseyi…