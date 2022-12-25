Xmas: Adebule rejoices with Christians, seeks peaceful celebration

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos West Senatorial District candidate, Dr Idiat Adebule, has rejoiced with Christians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas, the celebration of the birth of Jesus, urging them to celebrate moderately in line with the teachings of the Christian faith.

The former Lagos State deputy governor, who distributed food items to thousands of Nigerians in commemoration of the Yuletide season, said in a statement that the season “offers a unique opportunity for Nigerians to renew their hope and faith in God to make life more abundant for us as a nation.”

She urged the faithful to draw lessons from the life and times of Jesus Christ who was…