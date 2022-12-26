BREAKING: Lagos seals Wonderland Event Centre after guest electrocuted

Lagos State Government has ordered the full closure and suspension of activities at the Kiddies section of Wonderland Lagos, an event venue, after a guest was electrocuted.

The event centres was meant to deliver a holiday experience of fun and excitement on Monday 26th December, 2022.

Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, who was in a joint inspection with the Lagos State Task Force team, made this known on Monday.

According to him, “this intervention has become imperative to prevent further exposure of attendees particularly kids at the venue and to prevent accidents that can lead to injuries and fatalities.”

Mojola further disclosed…