From OBIdient Movement to Tinubu’s ‘Emi lokan’: Some political events that rocked Nigeria in 2022

The Year 2022 came with a lot of indelible moments — from the buildup to the 2023 general elections, to the heightened security challenges, among other notable events that rocked Nigeria.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights some of the events that shaped 2022:

May 27: Labour Party as the “third force”

May 27 marks a new phase of politics in Nigeria’s political history as Peter Obi officially joined the Labour Party — a development that birthed the OBIdient Movement.

Undoubtedly, the emergence of Peter Obi as the LP presidential candidate has taken the party from its insignificant position to what political commentators termed the “Third Force”.

Before…