Jonathan’s supporters commence campaign, mobilisation for Tinubu

Supporters of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who are members of the Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria, CNPDN, have commenced mobilization for All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The political group flagged off campaigns in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, saying that the next president of Nigeria must emerge from the Southern part of the country.

The supporters had in November endorsed Tinubu and commenced grassroots mobilisation in the South East and South South geopolitical zones of the country.

The national secretary of the coalition, Mr Francis Okereke Wainwei, in a statement, said they unanimously resolved to…