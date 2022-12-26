Kogi declares Thursday public holiday as Buhari visits to commission projects

The Kogi State Government has declared Thursday, December 29, 2022 a public holiday as the state prepares to receive President Muhammadu Buhari for the commissioning of legacy projects of the Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration.

A statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, on Sunday, urged the people of Kogi State to come out en-masse to receive the President and display the hospitality they are known.

The state government also urged all labour unions and security agencies in Kogi State to ensure full compliance.

The statement read, “The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency…