Kola Abiola: Laying Foundation for Nigeria’s Greatness

As the 2023 general election continues to inch closer, we are just weeks away from what will define Nigeria’s fate for at least the next decade. Many observers outside Nigeria see it as perhaps Nigerians’ last opportunity to salvage their country or resign to long-predicted doom. There is yet another group with a view so pessimistic and infelicitous that there is seemingly no way back for Nigeria irrespective of who becomes president after Muhammadu Buhari. And looking at the indices on the ground, it is difficult to fault their way of seeing things.

The 2022 Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Survey released by the National Bureau of Statistics days ago shows over 60% of…