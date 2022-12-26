Primate Ayodele analyses Obi, others chances ahead of 2023

Popular seer, Primate Ayodele has predicted a keenly contested race between the three leading candidates, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in 2023.

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in its 2022 predictions, said if Peter Obi win, his government would be for the poor while the rich would complain.

Analysing the chances of the three leading candidates, Primate Ayodele said there would be protest should any of the trio become president.

“I foresee a massive protest either Atiku, Tinubu, Obi or…