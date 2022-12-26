We support child rights law implementation in Kogi ― CAN chairman

The Kogi State Chapter of the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN), has stressed the need for adequate protection of child rights in the state through the formulation of child-friendly state policies.

Chairman of CAN in the state, Senior Apostle Adebayo Olaniyon, made this known when the CRL advocacy cluster, Elder Titus Alonge, paid him a visit.

He said all adults in the state should be in the vanguard of child protection in order to stem rising cases of child abuse and pervasive child rights violations in the Communities across the state.

Apostle Olaniyon bore his mind on the high incidence of child molestation under the guise of child adoption and fostering, when he received…