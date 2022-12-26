We will have more electricity if state governors are proactive ― FG

The Federal Government has called on the state governors to be proactive and deliberate in their approach for citizens to enjoy electricity supply in their respective homes in the country.

The government through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) noted that power is on the concurrent list, and explained that the sub-nationals should collaborate with private companies and investors in the power sectors for the people to have adequate access to electricity supply in their communities.

A member of the REA board member representing South West, Michael Oluwagbemi while speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday disclosed that governors especially in the…