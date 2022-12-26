Your administration full of corruption, nepotism, Bishop Kukah hits Buhari hard again

For the umpteenth time, the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has once again attacked President Muhammadu Buhari on his fight against corruption, while citing nepotism as one major factor that characterised his administration.

He, however, commended his efforts in the area of infrastructure, where he acknowledged, there has been a measurable improvement in the landscape especially in the area of roads.

Speaking while delivering his Christmas message at St. Mary Catholic Church, Sokoto, titled “Let us turn a new leaf,” Bishop Kukah remarked that, “it is sad that despite your lofty promises, you are leaving us far more vulnerable than when you came,…