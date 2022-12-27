Bloody Xmas: Tears as Southern Kaduna communities bury terror victims

The reported killings of over 38 people in separate attacks on Malagum 1 and Sokwong villages in Kaura Local Government of Kaduna State, have thrown the state into yet another round of mourning. MUHAMMAD SABIU, in this piece, reports the general mood of the state as the terror victims are given a mass burial.

For several months, the people of Southern Kaduna and environs enjoyed relative peace. The confirmation was revealed by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan last week, in an interview. According to him, the relative peace was possible because of the concerted efforts put in place by both the federal and state governments to end…