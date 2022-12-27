Calabar Carnival: Ayade bikers parade

Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade has expressed sadness over the ugly incident where an errant motorist plowed into a crowd that thronged the Carnival route to watch the bikers parade.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Chief Press Secretary, Barrister Christian Ita said Governor Ayade is devastated by the incident and has directed security agencies to apprehend the motorist who is on the run.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the…