Critical issues from 2023 federal health budget proposal

THE Federal Ministry of Health out of the overall expenditure of N20,507 ,942,180,704 in the proposed 2023 federal budget got N1,097,703,830,504 inclusive of the N47,649,312,042 provided for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). This is 5.35 percent of the proposed budget expenditure. This is just about one-third of the 15 percent Abuja Declaration commitment. However, there are other provisions related to health in the budget vis, provisions for the National Health Insurance Scheme fund of MDAs (N105,797,840,669), NHIS for Military Retirees (N4,481,145,223), NHIS for Corps Members’ (N5,000,000,000) and GAVI/Immunisation Counterpart Funding (N69,570,142,633). These add…