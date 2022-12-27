I will increase security personnel, cut JAMB, NECO, WAEC fees ― Kwankwaso

The New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has promised to increase security personnel by 400 per cent if voted into power in 2023.

The presidential candidate made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen Dutse, Jigawa state during his campaign visit to the state, and said the number of all the security personnel is grossly inadequate.

Kwankwaso explained that “the numbers of the Nigerian police, military, Department of Security Service(DSS), Nigerian Civil and Security Defense Corps(NSCDC) and all uniform personnel can’t man the security of this country.”

According to him “considering the Nigerian population and compared with the…