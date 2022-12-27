NDLEA intercepts Colorado, cannabis juice in Lagos airport, seaport

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it intercepted consignments of Colorado concealed in vehicles imported from Montreal, Canada.

The agency also disclosed that it seized packs of cannabis juice flown in from South Africa, at Apapa and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, both in Lagos State.

The exhibits were meant for distribution ahead of the Christmas festive season at the Tincan seaport.

12 suspects including two dock workers and a wine shop businessman have so far been arrested in connection with the two seizures.

The statement, signed by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport and the search…