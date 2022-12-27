Police discover, evacuate mutilated bodies in Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command, on Tuesday, evacuated three mutilated bodies of young men who were murdered by yet-to-be-identified persons in the Akinyele local government area, Ibadan.

Reports have it that the victims were gruesomely murdered on Monday by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

Their corpses were discovered at the Idi-Ori area along the Ibadan Oyo expressway.

It was also gathered that vital organs of their bodies have been removed, thereby giving the passersby and residents the impression of the likelihood of ritual killings.

The head of one of them was severed while the vital organs of the remaining two corpses have been removed.

A police source confirmed the…