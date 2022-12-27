Policeman, two others killed as APC chair, Rep loyalists clash in Ebonyi

A Police officer and two other persons have been confirmed dead in a clash between thugs loyal to All Progressive Congress (APC) Ebonyi state chairman, Stanley Okoro-Emegha and another stalwart of the party.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Chris Anyanwu confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with journalists and promised to give details of Police findings later.

The incident, it was learnt, happened in Ekoli-Edda community in the council area on Monday, December 26, Boxing Day at 6pm.

Sources in the area said One of those killed in the clash between gangs loyal to the APC State Chairman and the party’s House of Representatives Candidate for Afikpo…