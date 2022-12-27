PSV, Liverpool agree “record transfer” for Dutch star Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Netherlands international Cody Gakpo, his club PSV have announced in a statement on their website.

According to the statement, negotiations were completed on Boxing Day, with the Dutch side giving Gakpo permission to travel to England.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with several of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Manchester United thought to be initially leading the move for the attacker, after emerging as a key part of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side.

The forward has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie games this season, and impressed heavily for the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar, where he scored three goals.