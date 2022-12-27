Re-opening of land borders threat to food security in Nigeria —Daware

Chairman, Forum for Agricultural Commodity Associations Presidents, Sadiq Umar Daware, says that the re-opening of land borders as being moved by some of the front runners in the forthcoming presidential election the nation’s quest to attain self-sufficiency in rice production as well as food security.

A statement issued by Daware in Abuja explained that the Forum for Agricultural Commodity Associations Presidents received the news of the proposed re-opening of land borders with mixed feelings.

According to him:”We received with mixed feelings the news that some of the front runners in the forthcoming presidential elections have been clamouring for the reopening of the…