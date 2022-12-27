Shocking details emerge about slain lawyer

It has been revealed Bolanle Raheem, a Lagos-based female lawyer was pregnant before being shot dead by a trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Ajah area of the State on Christmas Day.

Tribune Online reports social media has been awash by the horrified and outraged killing of the lawyer.

Reacting via her Instagram account on Monday, Toyin Lawani revealed how the deceased chatted with her a few days before her death.

“Look, I cried myself to sleep but it is not a joke, Bolanle is gone. She still chatted with me last week. She is very peaceful, her husband always ready to go… they don’t have ‘wahala’ and I heard this morning that she was shot by…