Umahi orders arrest of APC Chairman, Rep candidate after death of policeman, two others

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has ordered for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha and Candidate for Afikpo North/Afikpo South Federal Constituency, Chief Eni Uduma Chima following their alleged involvement in the killing of a three persons in their community.

According to the Special Assistant to Governor on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko, Umahi gave the directive during an on the spot assessment of the level of damages in the area.

Oko also noted that the Governor has directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest all those connected with the…