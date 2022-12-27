We don’t rig elections, politicians do — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has maintained that there will be no room for the rigging of the 2023 general election in Ebonyi.

According to the commission, rigging the election will be very difficult as the commission is fully prepared to ensure a free, fair and credible election.

Ebonyi’s new Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Onyeka Ugochi stated in Abakaliki, the state capital during an interactive meeting with Journalists and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

“Rigging election is never from INEC. It is the politicians outside there that are rigging elections. We will do the much as we can as long as what is important is not giving out our…