2022 issues that may determine 2023 poll outcome

A MAJOR political event coming up next year is the conduct of the general election. In this report, KUNLE ODEREMI identifies some fundamental issues that have dominated the political scene in 2022 and are bound to have far-reaching effects on the 2023 elections.

In less than four days, the current year would wind down for 2023, the year Nigerians are expected to go to the poll, the seventh of such since 1999, to elect a new set of leaders. There are various degrees of permutations about the way the elections might go, with some analysts envisaging a likely runoff among two of the candidates perceived as being in the lead so far. This follows what they consider as the dynamics that…