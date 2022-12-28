2023: APC, PDP are dead political parties — Kwankwaso

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso has disclosed that some politicians were not ashamed to mortgage their future ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Dr Kwankwaso, however, condemned his supporters who left NNPP for other parties in the State, adding that “whoever leaves NNPP is only condemning himself, it’s a pity”.

He urged the electorate to refresh their minds over the maladministration of the PDP and APC, saying “PDP and APC are dead political parties to offer if elected in 2023”.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Gusau, Zamfara state capital, Kwankwaso declared that, both the presidential candidates…