2023: Atiku will hand over to Igbo after his tenure, says Wabara

The people of South East have been urged not to be in a hurry over the 2023 presidential bid as the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will hand over to them after his tenure in 2031 if he wins.

This was the submission of the acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Adolphus Wabara during the inauguration of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Umuahia, Abia State capital, on Tuesday.

The former Senate President urged the region to vote en mass for PDP in 2023.

“There is no way Ndigbo could get the President. (During the PDP presidential primary) Ndigbo had 95 votes but only 14 was given to an Igbo aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim.

“If you look…