2023: Atiku will win at first ballot — Campaign Council

THE Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, on Tuesday insisted that despite the position of pollsters, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presi- dential standard bearer and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will win next year’s election at the first ballot.

This is against the latest poll released by a national newspaper, which suggested that the February poll may go into a run off.

However, a statement is- sued by Kola Ologbondiyan, who is the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council, declared that the for- mer Abubakar will sweep the 2023 presidential election at the first ballot.

The campaign organisation mainatined that with Atiku’s overwhelming…