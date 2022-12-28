BREAKING: Tragedy struck as gunmen kill PDP chieftain in Oyo

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) identified as Mudasiru Baraka has been killed by suspected gunmen on Wednesday in Oyo town.

Baraka, according to an eyewitness account was shot at close range and died on the spot at his family compound in Oyo East local government area.

His death has thrown the PDP family into a mourning mood as they are yet to come to terms with his untimely death.

Some members of the PDP are alleging the rival political parties of being responsible for the attack.

It was alleged that miscreants were being sponsored to perpetrate the heinous act by the opposition party.

Also, the State chapter of the party had in a statement accused the…