ICONS: Professor Eyitayo Lambo – Tribune Online

• Born on 28 December, 1944 in Isanlu, the headquarters of Yagba East local government area in Kogi State, Nigeria.

• He attended the University of Ibadan, University of Rochester (USA) and University of Lancaster (UK). He earned B.Sc. and M.A. degrees in Economics and a Ph.D. degree in Operational Research Applied to Health Systems.

• Professor Lambo taught at the undergraduate and graduate levels in the Universities of Ibadan, Ilorin and Bendel State, 1974 to 1992.

• Professor Lambo was elected a Fellow for Operational Research (England), one of the first Africans so honored by that international professional organization in 1986. He was a consultant lecturer to the…