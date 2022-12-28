Lagos To go after Night Clubs Encouraging Illegal Parking

The Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) on Wednesday expressed dismay over the illegal parking perpetrated by some Night Clubs on major roads across the State during the festive season, describing the act as an infraction of the State Parking Law.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, the General Manager, Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), Mrs Adebisi Adelabu explained that the Authority while conducting Monitoring and Compliance exercise across the State’s Metropolis during the holiday observed that a lot of nightclubs encourage illegal parking on major roads causing heavy gridlock and inconvenience for motorists.

Adelabu noted that this incessant act by these night clubs negates…