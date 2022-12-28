No rift between Bello and I — Kogi Deputy Governor

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja has said there is no rift between him and his Boss, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Chief Edward Onoja made this known during the thanksgiving service of Emonyoku family thanksgiving day held at Emonyoku – Ogugu in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He said that he acknowledged God who elevated Governor Bello to the position of Kogi State Governor and would have no reason whatsoever to be in any rift with his Boss.

At the event, he announced that Governor Yahaya Bello donated a Honda vehicle to the Pastor of United Evangelical Church Emanyoku, Peugeot 406 to the National President of the Emanyoku family…